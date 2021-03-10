Paul J. Mason, Jr., 66, of Maytown, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital, from complications of COVID-19. He was the husband of Connie L. Charles Mason with whom he celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary in February. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Paul J., Sr. and Margaret M. Dooley Mason. He was a cook for Y&S Candies for 25 years and a custodian for Penn Manor School District before his retirement. He loved music and was a self-taught drummer; was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan; and he loved the outdoors, including gardening and lawn work. Paul loved his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Stephanie (Scott) Moore. Three step-children: Faith Smith, Crystal (Jeff) Albert and Christopher (Kierra) Boyer. Nine grandchildren. One sister: Carolyn Hargarten. He was preceded in death by one sister: Margaret Peterson.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
