Paul J. Fromm, age 86, formerly of Paradise, passed away at Oak Leaf Manor North, in Landisville. He was the husband of Mary K. Shaffer Fromm and they would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on December 20th of this year.
Born in Atglen, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Alice Linton Fromm. Paul was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a store manager for Firestone Tire working in several different locations. He was a member of the Paradise Lions Club, American Legion Post 34. He enjoyed bowling and watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Cliff husband of Ann Neimer Fromm, Deborah wife of David Jackson both of Lancaster, and 3 grandchildren: Josh husband of Liz Heller Fromm, Derek husband of Dana Racina Linke, and Shane Jackson, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, September 13 at 11 a.m. at the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. There will be a viewing on Thursday, September 12th at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no viewing on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Paul's memory to the Alzheimer Association Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Road #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.