Paul J. Burdette, Sr., 84, of Lancaster, PA died on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Frederick, MD, the son of the late Melvin F. and Sarah (Bowers) Burdette. Paul was married 53 years to Mary E. (Runkles) Burdette. He retired as a vending repair technician with Pepsi Co.
Surviving besides his wife Mary are his children, Mary Lee Costley (Paul) and Paul J. Burdette, Jr. (Delores); his grandchildren, Amber, Heather, and Paul “PJ”; his great grandchildren, JoJo, and Miyah; and his sisters, Marian, Ivy, and Beatrice. Preceding him in death were his brothers, Stanley, Jim, and Wolfred.
Family will receive friends during a Viewing at The Groff’s Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4-6:00 p.m. and 7-9:00 p.m. Cremation will follow and interment will be private.
