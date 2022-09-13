Paul Hamilton, Jr., 91, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Masonic Village. Born in York, he was the son of the late Paul, Sr., and Susan Witman. Paul was the husband of the late Kay A. Hamilton who passed away on April 25, 2021.
Paul was a graduate of York High School class of 1949. He retired from the former AMP, Inc. in 1986 after 26 years of service as a tool and die maker. He was a partner at LCBC Church. Paul enjoyed woodworking, sprint car racing, and tinkering with cars. Paul and his wife, Kay spent Winters in Florida and loved being on the beach.
Paul is survived by three children, Michael Hamilton, husband of Patricia (Kauffman) of Mount Joy, Randy Hamilton, husband of Deborah (Smith) of Lititz, and Sue Ann Lively, wife of the late Robert of Maytown; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Hamilton.
A memorial service honoring Paul's life will be held at Masonic Village Sell Chapel, 200 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 3 PM. Interment will follow at Maytown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com