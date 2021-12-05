Paul H. Stoltzfus, 85, passed on to his eternal home on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the home of his son in Alto, MI. He had formerly resided in Belleville, PA and Gap, PA. He was born in Gap, PA, on December 23, 1935, to the late Christian “C.G.” and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus. He was the loving husband of Mary (Myer) Stoltzfus, with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage, before her death on December 24, 2020.
He is survived by 3 sons: Kenneth (Bonnie), Belleville, PA; Kevin (Beverly), Belleville, PA; Kirt (Karen), Alto, MI; and daughter: Karen (David) Mast, Akron, PA; 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandsons: Craig Stoltzfus and Daniel Mast.
He sought to faithfully serve the Lord throughout his many varied involvements, employments, and ministries. He served 2 years in 1-W service at University Hospital in Cleveland, OH. He was a graduate of EMC, Harrisonburg, VA and served in Pastoral Ministries at Sandy Hill Mennonite Church, Coatesville, PA and Maple Grove Mennonite Church, Belleville, PA. Following, he was employed as Director of Facilities and Grounds at AMBS, Elkhart, IN. During the intervening years, he was an employee of W.S. Horst, later C.M.C. Plumbing and Heating, Gap, PA for a total of more than 22 years.
Paul was gifted in many trades. He and his wife, Mary, volunteered many years with Habitat and Mennonite Disaster Service on The Southern Tier during the winter. Multiple summers were spent in MI and MN with his sons and families doing construction and farm chores. His favorite hobby was restoration, i.e., furniture, machinery, vehicles, and relationships.
Visitation will be at Salisbury Township Community Park, Pavilion 2, April 16, 2022, 10 AM-12 PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
