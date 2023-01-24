Paul H. Risser, 95, of Lititz, passed from time into eternity on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Christ S. and Anna Hernley Risser. Paul was the husband of the late Elaine Sauder Risser who passed away in December of 2004. A longtime resident and farmer of Brubaker Valley; then a furniture builder the last 15 years of his life. He was a member of Miners Village Mennonite Church, Cornwall.
Paul is survived by his children: Marlene Wine of Lititz, David husband of Julie Long Risser of Augusta, WI, Charles husband of JoAnn Horst Risser of Lititz, Julia wife of Nathan Ebersole of Shippensburg, Joanne wife of LaRay Martin of Newburg, Susan wife of Clair Wadel of Washington Boro, Paul Mark Risser, Cheryl wife of Leon Newswanger of Woodbury, Elvin husband of Dorothy Binkley Risser of Lititz, 61 grandchildren, 174 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Rachel Risser of Washington Boro.
He was preceded in death by: two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, Ernest Wine, two brothers: Clarence and Samuel Risser, five sisters: Edna Sauder, Miriam Martin, Louella Ebersole, Arlene Risser, and Esther Ebersole.
Funeral services will be held at the White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the White Oak Mennonite Church on Friday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and again from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, in charge of arrangements.
