Paul H. Ripple, M.D., passed away on January 23, 2020 at his home in Lancaster Pa. Born in Lancaster on July 31, 1922, he was the son of the late Harold G. and Anna (Harnish) Ripple of Lancaster. He was the husband of Carolyn Louise Wohlsen, daughter of Albert and Kathryn Wohlsen.
Paul attended Lancaster Public Schools, and graduated from McCaskey High School in 1940. He was active in Boy Scouts of America earning his Eagle Scout award.
Known by his friends as "Rip," he graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with a B.S. degree, in Biology. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, and was the football manager. Later he became president of the Franklin and Marshall Alumni Association.
He graduated from the University of PA School of Medicine in 1946. He served his internship at Lancaster General Hospital. He served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps. Upon his discharge he took a residency in Ophthalmology at Washington University MO. and completed studies in 1953.
He practiced ophthalmology in Lancaster for 40 years. (1953-1993) He was a member and president of the Lancaster City and County Medical Societies, State Medical Society and a member of the American Medical Society.
He was a long time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He was a member of the PA Society Sons of the Revolution, and was a member of the Hamilton Club of Lancaster and served on its Board of Directors. He served on the Board of Directors of the Conservancy of Lancaster Co. from 1998-2015. He was a founding board member of the Lancaster Museum of Art. He was a member of the Slumbering Ground Hog Lodge Quarryville, Lancaster Pirates and Tucquan Club.
Dr. Ripple received the following awards over his life time: The Edwin Eshleman Humanitarian Award from the Lancaster Cancer Society in 1999; Community service award by the Rotary Club 2001; Lancaster Association for the Blind service award 1992; distinguished service award for Lancaster City and County Medical 1974; hall of fame of F&M 2001; volunteer of the year F&M 1992; and Nevonian Society award 2009.
He was preceded in death by his spouse Carolyn Wohlsen, and son David H. Ripple. He is survived by his son, Edward A. Ripple (Christie); his daughter, Carol R. Ricks (Daniel); his grandchildren, Jessica Mueller, Jennifer Livingood, Ashley Masog, Andrew Ricks, Rylee Coleman, and Ted Ripple; and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the Hamilton Club. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »