Paul H. Kurtz, a resident of Landis Homes Retirement Community, previously of Rothsville, passed from this life to his home with Christ on October 4, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. He was born May 1, 1928, a son of the late Paul M. and Kathryn (Holsinger) Kurtz. He was married for 69 years to his wife Mary until her death in 2018.
He was a faithful member of the Middle Creek Church, serving on various building committees, as a trustee and supporting the mission of the church over his lifetime. He served on the board of directors for Brethren Village for 21 years and was also a member of the former Warwick Township Lions Club, serving in various capacities.
In his early years, he was employed in vocations from farming wheat and tomatoes, to delivering fuel for Farm Bureau. In 1963, he established his own fuel and gas delivery company, Paul H. Kurtz, Inc. He retained ownership until he sold the business in 1988. Paul was a car enthusiast all his life, and after selling his business, spent many years as a car dealer and attending the local auto auctions.
Paul and Mary enjoyed spending time camping, boating, their beach house in Rehoboth, and many winters at their home in Sarasota, Florida. They valued their friends and considered their growing family God’s greatest blessing in their lives. Paul especially enjoyed time with friends and family, playing cards and dominoes. His example of a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather will continue as a reminder of the life he led.
Paul is survived by his two daughters, Carol (Randal) Kline and Deborah (Ken) Weaver; his grandchildren, Kurt (Andrea) Kline, Jason (Kimberly) Kline, Marcus (Joan) Kline, Shane (Rachel) Weaver, Shanelle (Kris) Lee; 14 great-grandchildren, Whitney (Brandon) Miller, Kameron (Lexi) Kline, Caleb, Jeffrey, Reese, Cassidy, Reagan, Mallory, Bridget and Shelby Kline, Norah and Jack Weaver, Harper and Jacob Lee, and 2 great-great-grandsons, Karson and Bryce Kline. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Kurtz, and step-sisters, Nancy (Mark) Hackman and Patsy Williams. Preceding him in death were a grandson, Justin Weaver, a brother John Kurtz and step-mother Elizabeth (Snader) Kurtz.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 17, at 3:00 PM at the Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, with John Hess and Paul Brubaker officiating. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
If desired, donations in Paul’s memory may be given to Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Landis Homes for their care the past 4 years. We also recognize and are grateful for the excellent compassionate care given the last day of his life by the nursing staff at UPMC.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »