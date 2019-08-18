Paul H." Butch" Demmy, 78, of Washington Boro, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Doris Blalock Demmy with whom he was married 26 years. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Geraldine Pickle Demmy.
Butch retired after many years of service from Anvil International where he worked in the tow motor shop. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening and camping in Ocean City, MD.
In addition to his wife, is a brother, Robert Demmy (Mary Jane); sister, Joanne Kuss; nephews, Christopher (Lisa), Scott, Buzz Hake (Vicky) and niece, Jennifer Shreiner (Chad).
At Butch's request, there will be no public funeral services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.