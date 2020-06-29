Paul H. Bennethum, 91, of Ronks, PA, died on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at his home. He was the widower of the late Virginia Werner Bennethum, with whom he enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
Born in Womelsdorf, PA, he was the son of the late Elsie (German) and Raymond Bennethum.
Mr. Bennethum retired from the U.S. Air Force as an MSgt in 1971. At the same time, he earned a BA in Elementary Education from the Inter-American University, San German, Puerto Rico. He was a fifth-grade teacher in the Octorara School District for 15 years. He earned an MA in Elementary Education from West Chester State University. He has been a licensed barber and barber manager since 1950. He also was a licensed auctioneer.
He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years, as a scout, committee member, and Scoutmaster. He was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He was a member of the Lions in Parkesburg, Mill Creek, and Trough Creek Valley. He served a term as President in Parkesburg and Mill Creek, and as Secretary in Trough Creek Valley. He was a member of Masonic Lodges in Fort Worth, Texas and Huntingdon, PA, and a Knights Templar in Indiana. He was a member of the Church of Ascension (Episcopal) in Parkesburg. He was also a past commander of American Legion Post 431 in Parkesburg.
He is survived by four sons: Lawrence, husband of Linda, of Fries, VA, Richard, husband of Linda, of Dover, PA, Martin, husband of Hazel of Leoma, TN, and Joseph, husband of Christine, of Lititz; six grandchildren, April, Ryan, Michelle, Laura, Joseph Jr., and Amanda; nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Robert and Carl; and one grandson, Stephen Bennethum.
A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg with a viewing from 10 until 11 AM. The funeral home is asking attendees to wear masks to protect those with preexisting conditions. Interment will take place the following day at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
