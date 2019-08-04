Paul H. Bailey, Jr., 75 of New Providence passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care with his wife Nancy by his side. Born on September 7, 1943 in Atglen, he was the son of the late Paul H. Sr., and Dorothy Doutrich Bailey. He and his wife Nancy J. Rowe Bailey would have celebrated 55 years of marriage together this coming October 2nd.
Paul served in the Army National Guard. Paul retired with over 33 years of service from High Steel where he was a welder and finisher. Earlier in life he worked for Trojan Boat Company and also Andersen Pretzel Factory. Paul and Nancy enjoyed Civil War Reenacting and were members of the Pennsylvania Reserve Company B. Paul raced Micro Sprint Dirt Track many years at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway. He also loved Go Kart racing which his grandfather got him involved with. Paul enjoyed Hockey and was a Washington Capitals fan and also liked Indy Car Racing.
Paul will be missed by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Lisa A., wife of Doug Kile of Quarryville and Melissa J., wife of Thomas Reynolds of Akron, along with grandchildren, Renee, Matthew, Michelle and Anna; great grandson, Jose and his sister, Patricia A. Godfrey of New Oxford.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's funeral services on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Riverview Memorial Park. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made to Hospice & Community Care or American Cancer Society. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
