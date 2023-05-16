Paul "Glenn" Andes passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on May 9th 2023 at home with his companion of 23 years, Judy Fahrenbach, by his side. Born in Bareville, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Nora (Hartman) Andes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry, and a sister, Virginia.
He is survived by a daughter, Glenda Fahnestock of Millersville, PA, 3 grandsons, 2 great-grandsons, nephews, and nieces.
He served in the Army in Vietnam. He also worked for many years as a mechanic at the Chevron station in Strasburg, PA, and worked in the kitchen at Jenny's Diner also.
He was very artistic in detailing cars and did a lot of pinstriping in them in the 50s and 60s. He also enjoyed racing cars and owned one when he raced at Maple Grove Speedway.
Also, he loved his four-legged friends, Punch and Admiral.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Lancaster and Lebanon VA hospitals for all of the care and kindness they showed him in the recent years.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
