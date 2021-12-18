Paul G. Reiff, 85, of Leola, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Born in East Earl Township, he was the son of the late Jonas H. and Emma Garman Reiff. He was the husband of the late Anna Arlene Horst Reiff. He worked for many years at Horst Construction before he started his own company, Paul G. Reiff Excavating. Paul enjoyed his hunting cabin and snowmobiling. He was member of Groffdale Mennonite Church. The family would like to thank the nurses of Fairmount Homes for their outstanding care of Paul.
He is survived by: siblings, Jonas husband of Emma Reiff of Farmersville, Lester husband of Alice Reiff, Joseph husband of Lydia Reiff, both of Ephrata, Roy husband of Dorothy Reiff of Stevens, Ella G. wife of Menno Zimmerman of Leola, Noah husband of Ruth Reiff, James husband of Ella Reiff, both of Ephrata; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence and Titus Reiff.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA. Friends may call on Monday, December 20, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday 9-10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Furman’s-Leola
