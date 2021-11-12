Paul G. Mulwane, 73, of Mount Joy, died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his home. Born in Sidney, NY he was the son of the late Paul E. and Bernice Shimer Mulwane.
He attended St Mark's United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. Paul was a member of both the Chenango County 4H Club, and the youth group White Lightning, Oxford, NY. An avid hunter and fisherman he enjoyed being outdoors and was always appreciating natures beauty. He enjoyed reading and bowling in several bowling leagues with his brother.
Surviving is a brother, Timothy C. Mulwane, of Mount Joy and a cousin who was like a brother to him, Stephen Shimer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul’s viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 West Main Street, Mount Joy, on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. From there everyone is invited to leave in procession to Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, for an 11:30 AM public Graveside service. To send on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
