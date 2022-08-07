Paul G. Martin, 76, of Strick Road, Milton, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Born November 27, 1945, in New Holland, he was the son of the late David and Mary (Groff) Martin. He married Anna Z. Hoover, and together they have celebrated 47 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife Anna, he is survived by seven sons, LaMar H. and his wife Mary Ann, Turbotville, Daryl H. and his wife Lena Mae, Milton, Peter H. and his wife Alta, Milton, David H. and his wife Rachael, Danville, Paul H. and his wife Lydia, Danville, Eugene H. at home, Gerald H. of East Earl. Four brothers, Noah Martin, East Earl; Elam Martin, Milton; David Martin and John Martin both of New Holland. Four sisters, Susie Reif, Terre Hill, Alma Martin, New Holland, Martha Hoover and Esther Martin both of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by son, Justin H. Martin; and a sister, Ada Hoover.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 9 at 9:00 AM at their home, 417 Strick Road, Milton, and will continue at 9:30 AM at the Limestone Mennonite Church, 281 Laidacker Road, Milton. Bishop John Reif will officiate, and burial will be in Limestone Mennonite Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM Monday at the Martin's home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
