Paul Franklin Lefever, 78, of Strasburg Twp., entered into rest on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at his home. Born in Hessdale, he was the son of the late Paul and Fannie Elizabeth (Rohrer) Lefever. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Karen (Dombach) Lefever.
Paul worked as the roadmaster for both Strasburg and Providence Townships for many years. He was a member of the Charles M. Howell Lodge # 496 F.&A.M. in Millersville.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Kurt, husband of Vanessa Lefever and Kirk Lefever; a grandson, Tyler Lefever and a great-granddaughter, Jadyn Coble; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Travis Coble in 2004.
Services and interment will be private.
