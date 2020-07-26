Paul Forry Mosemann, Jr., 80, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home in Lancaster. He was the son of the late Paul F. Mosemann and Ruth Hershey Mosemann.
Paul was a 1958 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. He attended Lancaster Business School and Lancaster Bible College. He worked at several jobs in the area.
Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Esther. He is survived by a brother, John (Carol) of Dover, Delaware, and sisters: Dorothy (Peter) Lepp of Akron, Ohio, and Mary Alice (Edward) Titcomb of Roscoe, Illinois.
He is also survived by nephews and nieces: Patricia Finney, Donald Mosemann, Beth Mills, Andrew Lepp, Aaron Lepp, Tamara Marson, Jonathan Titcomb.
The family thanks cousins Daniel and Marian Mosemann of Lancaster and James and Shirley Hershey of Manheim for their kindness and care.
Funeral services will be private. The family suggests memorial gifts may be sent to the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
