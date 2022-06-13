Paul F. Martin, 72, of 194 Kurtz Rd., Ephrata, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Eva Z. (Hoover) Martin.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late John J. and Edna Mae (Fox) Martin.
Paul was a farmer and a member of Reidenbach Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 11 children: John husband of Janet (Martin) Martin, East Earl, Jeremy husband of Mabel (Martin) Martin, New Holland, Alma wife of Mark Martin, East Earl, Miriam wife of Matthew Martin, Narvon, Susie wife of John Hoover, Denver, Paul husband of Eunice (Martin) Martin, New Holland, Lois wife of Lester Martin, Denver, Rachel wife of Nathan Hoover, Denver, Ruth wife of Jonas Hoover, New Holland, Vera wife of Michael Hoover, Denver, and Jason, at home, 40 grandchildren, a brother Luke F. husband of Emma Martin, Ephrata, and four sisters: Emma wife of Allen Hoover, East Earl, Alta wife of Aden Martin, Milton, Anna wife of Jonas Hoover, New Holland, and Vera wife of Titus Martin, Watsontown.
He was preceded in death by a grandson.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Reidenbach Mennonite Church with Bishop Mark Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home on Tuesday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »