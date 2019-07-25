Paul F. Groff, 75, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Susan M. (Gristik) Groff. Paul was the husband of Linda (Stumpf) Groff with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this coming August 22nd.
Paul worked as an electrician for John E. Fullerton Inc. for 35 years and later as a fire alarm specialist for 10 years. He attended Faith Bible Church in Rheems. Paul enjoyed trips to and working on his cabin in Potter County. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, snowmobiling and four wheeling.
Surviving in addition to his wife Linda, are two daughters, Lisa Long of Mechanicsburg and Dawn Groff of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Kelsey Hudak and Jacob Hudak, husband of Angela; a great-granddaughter, Emery Hudak; three brothers, Warren Groff of Columbia, John Groff, husband of Carol of North Carolina and James Groff, husband of Joyce of Lititz; and a sister, Sue Ellen Hill of Myerstown.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Groff.
A funeral service honoring Paul's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at West Green Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com