Paul Eugene Wadel, 61, of Washington Boro, passed away on July 6, 2020, in a swimming accident in the pond on the home farm.
He was born in Christiana, to David and Ruth (Blank) Wadel. He was the loving husband of Donna Lois (Herr) Wadel with whom he celebrated their thirty-ninth anniversary on July 4. She is the daughter of Donald and Dorcas (Weaver) Herr.
Paul was a long-time farmer, well-known and respected in his local community. He was a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church, in which he was actively involved. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his sons and daughters, Franklin and Christina (Siegrist) Wadel, of Jordanville, NY; Frederick Wadel, at home; J. Peter and Erin (Willms) Wadel, of Washington Boro; David Deiter, at home; Margaret and Austin Martin, of East Earl; Lorraine and Micah Cormier, of Porter, Maine; Catherine and Jadin Martin, of Vineland, NJ; Miriam Wadel, at home; grandchildren, Nathan, Brenda, and Caleb Wadel and Gordon and Ingrid Cormier; brothers and sisters, Marlin and Denise Wadel of Wolcott, VT; Clair and Susan Wadel, of Holden, MO; Judith and Rodney Martin, of Bridgewater, VA; Joy and Daniel Baltozer of Mount Joy, PA; and Angel and Debbie Rivera of Lancaster, PA.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church, 3457 Blue Rock Road, Lancaster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »