Paul Edward Stark, 97, of Mount Joy passed away at his residence on October 8th, 2019. He was born in Princeton, NJ to the late Harry A. and Mary Skillman Stark. Paul was a graduate of Princeton High School with the Class of 1941 and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII. He worked as an assembly line foreman for 44 years at Mack Trucks before his retirement in 1988. Paul also owned and managed Stark's Orchard in Shippensburg from 1963 – 2006. He was known to be handy and was able to sew, remodel, work with wood, and fix just about anything. Paul will be remembered for his hard work and his witty sense of humor.
Paul leaves behind his sons, Richard Paul Stark of Shippensburg, Jim, husband of Vikki Stark of Mount Joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred L. Stark in 2017; three brothers and a sister.
A graveside service will be held in the spring and will be announced by his family. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville,
