Paul Edward Prichard, 82, of Narvon, PA, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was the husband of Joan A. Prichard sharing 62 years of marriage. Born July 11, 1937 in Barrington, NJ, he was the son of the late Rufus and Mary (Marion) Prichard. Paul served 7 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves while working at RCA in Camden, NJ and while getting his undergraduate from LaSalle College. Later, he worked as a civilian at the Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, PA as an electrical engineer before he retired in 1998. He was a faithful member at First Baptist Church in Doylestown, PA for many years. He volunteered many years of service in various youth organizations. He loved to run and work with his hands, but music, in perfect harmony, was his absolute love in life. He loved worshipping at Twin Valley Bible Chapel each Sunday, enjoying the sound preaching and rich musical talent there.
Today, his voice joins the myriad of others (sisters and brothers especially) who have preceded him in Heaven, singing in absolute perfect harmony to the glory of God. Paul would want all those who mourn him to remember the closing thought of Isaiah 35.
"They will enter Zion with singing; everlasting joy will crown their heads. Gladness and joy will overtake them, and sorrow and sighing will flee away." Isaiah 35:10
Surviving him are his wife, Joan of Narvon, PA, his beloved sister, Elizabeth Rudolph of Pitman, NJ, daughters (and sons-in-law) Susan (Garry) Binsberger of Souderton, PA, Laurie (Paul) Young of Perkasie, PA and Linda (David) Killoran of Clermont, FL. His surviving grandchildren are Derek (Brittany) Young, Alison (Aaron) Gochnauer and Samantha Young. He will someday meet his first great-granddaughter who, Lord willing, will be born in August this year (parents are Derek and Brittany Young). Until then, he is reunited with his four brothers, John, Walter, Ralph, and Howard; his sisters Jean and Ruth, and his fourth grandchild, Jonathan Parry.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family for a celebration of life gathering in late summer/early fall, Lord willing. Burial will be private. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA 17555 or twinvalleybiblechapel.com.
