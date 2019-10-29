Paul E. Wasson Jr., age 83, of Gordonville, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the husband of Vivian A. Sharpe Wasson with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage on October 25th. He was born in Paradise, son of the late Paul E. Sr and Ada M. Haldeman Wasson. He enjoyed NASCAR, working on cars and most of all his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Richard "Jake" Wasson of Gordonville, Deborah wife of Preston Chambers of Lancaster and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian husband of the late Cheryl Hershey Wasson and 4 siblings.
Funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.