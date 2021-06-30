Paul E. Tustin, 95, of East Petersburg, passed away June 24, 2021, under the care of Homeland Hospice at Legend of Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Dorothea Jean (Heintzman) Tustin, and they enjoyed 73 years of marriage. Born in Tyler County, WV, he was the son of the late Dora Alphaeus and Stella Mae (Wharton) Tustin.
He was a graduate of Tyler County High School and Pine Grove High School, and also attended Mountain State Business College. He was a graduate from Freed-Hardeman University, Henderson, TN, and Florida Christian College, Tampa, FL. Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Paul served as a missionary in India and Africa, and then served as an evangelist and bible teacher for Church of Christ most of his life. Paul was a founder, pastor, and elder of Conestoga Valley Church of Christ, Lancaster. He self-supported his ministry by working for the U. S. postal Service and retired in 1985 as postmaster of the East Petersburg Post Office. He was also Vice-President and secretary of the East Petersburg Rotary Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife Dorothea are two sons, Duane Ross (Darlene) Tustin, Willow Street, Paul Allen (Lori) Tustin, Goshen, IN; five grandchildren; Michael, Taryn, Amanda, Caitlyn, and Emily; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Connie Heinzman, Sisterville, WV, and Patricia Heintzman, Middlebourne, WV.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at the Conestoga Valley Church of Christ, 2045 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, on Sunday July 18, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private.
Contributions in Paul's memory may be sent to Homeland at Home, Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, suite 270, Harrisburg PA 17110 or to Conestoga Valley Church of Christ, 2045 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster PA 17602. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
