Paul E. Steffy, 73 passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Moyer) Steffy. Born in Lancaster, PA., he was the son of the late Paul W. and Sara (Ritter) Steffy.
After graduating from high school, Paul spent much of his career between Calder Manufacturing and Redner’s Warehouse Markets.
In his spare time, he enjoyed attending automobile races at The Reading Fairgrounds and Lincoln Speedway. Paul always enjoyed visits from his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Judith A. (Moyer) Steffy, sons Paul B. Steffy (husband of Melissa), Andrew B. Steffy (husband of Leah), Kevin A. Steffy and 6 grandchildren.
The family will share memories of Paul at a Private Graveside Prayer Service, on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery, 6279 Main St. East Petersburg, PA 17520. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Condolences may be made on their website: