Paul E. Snavely

Paul Eugene Snavely, 73, formerly of Marietta, peacefully passed on Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center in Columbia, PA. Born on Sunday, September 15, 1946 in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Henry P. Snavely and Alice (Zink) Snavely.
Paul was raised in Marietta, PA and attended Donegal High School. He retired from Armstrong World Industries, where he worked at the ceiling plant in Marietta. He was also a member of the St. John's Episcopal Church in Marietta.
Paul enjoyed all things car related including muscle cars, street rods and drag racing. He loved attending car shows and received many awards. He had a soft spot for Chevrolets, especially Corvettes.
He also enjoyed exercise and lifting weights, going out with family and friends to dine and will also be remembered as a gifted artist who loved animals.
He is survived by a sister, Vivian Elaine Young, of Montpelier, Idaho; Aunts, Dawn Hoffer, of Mountville and Bernice Smeltzer, of Mountain Top; a nephew, Robert Snavely, husband of Neo, of Leola; nieces, Donna Jones, wife of Harry Jones, of Columbia and Michelle Everett, wife of William Newton, Mississippi; a Godson, David Bradley McEwen, of Yorkana, as well as Paul's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Craig and Donald Snavely.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will follow the services in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org
