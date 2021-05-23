Paul E. "Skip" Brown, Jr., 72, of Gordonville, passed away on May 19, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of the late Paul E. Brown, Sr. and Dorothy Gurtler Brown and the loving husband to Mary Hildebrand Brown for 17 years.
He attended Penn Manor High School and later completed his GED. Paul was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and loved being in the mountains. Paul worked in modular home sales and after retirement, drove limousines.
Surviving along with his wife are two sons, Ray (Nava) Brown and Jeffrey (JoMarie) Brown, one step son, Robert Murray, four sisters; Linda Lohr, Sharon Weaver, Phyllis Rhoads, and Lois Feiler, a half-sister, Janet Schwebel. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death along with his parents by his first wife, Bonnie L. Brown, a sister, Mary Reider, a brother, Sam Brown and a half sister, Shirley Dupler.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603. A visitation will be held from 9 AM- 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
