Paul E. Mohn, Jr., 83, a resident of Brethren Village, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul E. Mohn, Sr. and Mary (Manning) Mohn. Paul was the beloved husband of Florence (Herr) Mohn, and they would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this coming September.
For more than 37 years, Paul worked as a printer. He worked as a bindery supervisor for Donnelley Printing Company in Lancaster for 17 years, and later as a printer for Millersville University, from where he retired in 2004. In his free time, Paul especially enjoyed fishing.
Along with his wife, Florence, Paul is survived by a son, Dennis E. Mohn and his wife Katherine of Auburn, PA, and three daughters, Debra Herr and her husband Michael of Lititz, Denise Graeff and her husband Mark of Melbourne, FL, and Diana Lowe and her husband John of Lancaster. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters Nancy Laubert and Doris Dix.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com