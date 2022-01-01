Paul E. Miller, 89, of Manheim, PA, went to his eternal home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late William (Bill) and Olive Kauffman Miller.
He was married to Betty Steffy Miller for 68 years. He was a graduate of Manheim High School Class of 1950. Upon graduation he was a machinist at the former Hershey Machine & Foundry. He stayed there until the change to Fuller Company, then to GATX to F.L. Schmidt. He retired as an estimator after 40 years of service. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manheim, where he served on the council and as an usher and church treasurer.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Debra, wife of Kevin Hagan of Gainesville, VA, Brenda, wife of Rick Gibble of Mount Joy, Karen, wife of Dale Nolt of Manheim; five grandchildren, Joshua Hagan, Nathan Hagan, Melanie Nolt Hamley (Jeff) and Valerie Nolt Chaffee (Jacob) and Jared Gibble; a brother, Richard, husband of Shirley Faus Miller of Lititz; a sister, C. Romaine Miller Miles of Elizabethtown. He was predeceased by a brother, Glen Miller.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
