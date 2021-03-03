Paul E. Lauver, Sr., 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his residence. Born in Mifflintown, he was the son of the late Miles and Blanche (Smith) Lauver. Paul was the husband of Mary Ann (Nentwig) Lauver with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage this past February 12th.
Paul proudly served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard of the United States. He retired from Alcoa after 41 years of service as a lab technician. Paul was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy and a lifelong member of the Fire Department Mount Joy. He enjoyed driving his Thunderbird, watching Penn State Football, playing golf with the seniors at Groffs Farm and trips to his cabin. Most of all, Paul cherished the time he spent with his family especially with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary Ann are four children, Jeany Herr, wife of Dennis of Lebanon, Paul Lauver, Jr., husband of Dori of Landisville, Craig Lauver of Bainbridge, and Todd Lauver, husband of Misty of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Evelyn Shenk of Manheim; and a brother, Ronald Lauver of Hazelton.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy A. Heisey; a grandson, Adam Lee Herr; five brothers, Robert, Lester, David, Kenneth, and Miles Jr. Lauver; and a sister, Betty Keller.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604, Lancaster General Health Foundation c/o Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 609 North Cherry Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com