Paul E. Haller, 86, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A quintessential gentleman and wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Paul will be deeply missed and forever loved by his family and many close friends.
Paul was born at home in Rowenna, son of the late Roye L. and Pauline M. Mackison Haller. He was the husband of the love of his life, Jean Elizabeth Mitchell Haller, whom he met in high school. Paul and Jean married at Silver Spring Church in 1957. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on March 2, 2022 at a lovely party presented by the wonderful staff at the Mennonite Home. After graduating from East Donegal High School in 1953, he was hired at age 17 by Wyeth Laboratories Biological Division, Marietta, where he worked for 42 years - never taking a sick day in those 42 years. He especially enjoyed working with horses at the Lab, as well as with Wyeth Antivenin.
Paul was drafted and proudly served our country in the United States Army (1959-1965) where he was trained as a Field Combat Medic. He was a member of Hempfield United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Paul enjoyed an active lifestyle taking immense pleasure trout fishing in Perry County, a very special place in his heart. He also enjoyed hunting, playing tennis, pool, ping pong, cards and board games. He gardened his entire life, always happy to share a vegetable garden's bounty. Paul and Jean loved traveling throughout the United States, appreciating many beautiful sites and memorable locations.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 65 years, his daughters: Linda (Bill) Fincher and Lisa Cavallaro. Three grandchildren: A. Paul Cavallaro, Jenna Cavallaro and Noah Fincher. Paul was preceded in death by his son: Douglas E. Haller.
Words cannot express our deep appreciation to the entire staff of the Mennonite Home, especially everyone on Swarr Run, as well as Hospice and Community Care, Lancaster. Thank you for caring for Paul with love, dignity and the utmost professionalism.
Interment was private in Silver Spring Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on WEDNESDAY MAY 11, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. followed by a visitation time and light reception. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Alzheimer's Association at: www.alz.org or the Mennonite Home Communities, Benevolent Care Fund, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 www.mennonitehome.org/giving. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
