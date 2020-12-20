Paul E. Groff, 93, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Warwick Township, he was the son of the late Roy R. and Ella Ebersole Groff. Paul was a life-long farmer. He was the husband of Bernice G. Hess Groff.
Paul was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim, where he served as the church janitor for many years. He also worked part time at the Manheim Auto Auction for 28 years. He enjoyed yardwork and vegetable gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Bernice are, two daughters: Beverly wife of Harlan Martin of Manheim, Louise wife of Eugene Stahl of Green Castle, two sons: J. Richard husband of Rachel Groff, Arthur husband of Jill Groff both of Manheim, fourteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a sister, Ada wife of Warren Miller of Lititz. Preceding him in death is an infant son, Robert L. Groff and two brothers, Earl and Leon Groff.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held at Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, Elm. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »