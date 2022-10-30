Paul E. "Gene" Croy, Jr., 58, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Hazel (Korn) Croy of Morgantown and the late Paul E. Croy, Sr. Gene was the husband of Carol (Foster) Croy with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Paul was a graduate of Faith Tabernacle High School. He proudly served in the United States Army. Paul enjoyed anything outdoors, trains, cooking and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Carol and mother, Hazel is a son, Richard Wilson of Mount Joy; siblings, Dena, Rene, Duane and Darren.
A celebration of life drop in will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12 noon to 4 PM at 1253 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
