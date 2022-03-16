Paul E. Freese, age 82, of Nottingham, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was the husband of Dorothy "Dottie" Kirk Freese, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on November 18th. He was born in Oxford, son of the late Roy & Pauline McGarvey Freese. He was a member of Wesley Church, where he was very active and served as a greeter. He graduated from Oxford Area High School, class of 1958. Paul started his working career on the family farm, then worked at a meat locker in Avondale, and then for Acme Markets as a butcher retiring in 1999. He loved all things social and was a practical joker. He loved gospel music and enjoyed belting out traditional hymns and special music at church. Paul loved cooking, traveling, wood projects, and could fix anything in his shop. He was very involved in the lives of all of his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters: Melissa Hope wife of Scott Crandall of New Providence, Kerry S. wife of W. Frederick "Freddie" Schrader, Jr. of Earleville, MD, 5 grandchildren: Chelsea, Alyse & Audrey Crandall, Jared & Courtney Schrader, 3 siblings: William Freese, James husband of Doann Gordon Freese both of Oxford, and Sue Tachick of Alaska. He was preceded in death by a brother David husband of Carol Freese of Nazareth, PA.
Funeral service will take place at the Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA, on Thursday, March 17th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Private interment will take place in the Eastland Friends Burial Grounds. reynoldsandshivery.com
