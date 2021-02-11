Paul E. "Ed" Erb, Jr., 70, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 after an incredibly heroic and courageous 6 year battle with pancreatic cancer. At his time of death, he was surrounded by his adoring wife and three children.
He was the husband of Carol Mahlke Erb, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage this past June 22. Born in Wheeling, WV, he was the son of the late Paul E. Sr. and Dolores Grewe Erb.
Ed had a successful and longstanding 50+ year career in sales and spent the last 17 years working for Everlast Roofing, where he was a dedicated employee and a favorite amongst his co-workers. He took pride in taking good care of his customers and mentoring many young colleagues.
Strong in his Catholic faith, Ed was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church ever since moving to Lancaster, where he attended mass regularly. Following his cancer diagnosis, he and Carol had the incredible opportunity to travel to Lourdes, France, which was a spiritual and inspirational pilgrimage through the Order of Malta that he treasured and loved to talk about.
An avid sports fan, you could often find Ed cheering on (or screaming at) his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and West Virginia Mountaineers. However, his favorite sporting events to attend were that of his kids and grandkids, for which he rarely missed a game. To say he was a proud father and grandfather would be an understatement. Other hobbies included playing golf with his buddies, traveling and always cherishing time with family and friends.
Large in both stature and personality, Ed was described by friends and family as the life of the party with an infectious and contagious laugh. The founder of many "fests", he was most proud of his annual Crab Fest, for which his motto was "Go Big or Go Home." And he sure did! To know him was truly to love him.
All this being said, Ed's greatest treasure was his family and spending time with them. Often described as the "Ultimate Family Man," he wore that title with pride. He loved family traditions and passing those along to his kids and grandkids. Ed lived life to the fullest and although cut short due to his cancer battle, he showed his family, friends and many others what it means to live life with grace, dignity, strength and a whole lot of humor. His motto was "Every Day is a Victory" and he embodied that phrase continually. While he's leaving a void that will never be filled, he has created a beautiful legacy that his family is forever honored to carry on.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children: Stephanie, married to Michael Kreider of Lancaster; Kristen, married to Michael McKenna of Lititz; and Kevin, married to Emily Erb of Lancaster; his 7 grandchildren: Kiley, Kaitlyn and Brock Kreider, Jackson and Molly McKenna, and Henry and Benjamin Erb; his brother, John Erb of Sarasota, FL and his sister, Judy Smith of Spokane, WA as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received by Ed's family on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 10:30AM-12 Noon at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 501 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 Noon. The Mass will be livestreamed via the church website at www.sjnlancaster.org. Masks are required to enter the church and social distancing will be observed. Due to COVID regulations, the family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or at www.pancan.org To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com