HALIFAX - Paul E. Clugston, age 77, of Halifax, went home to be with his Lord October 9, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1945 in Lititz, PA the son of the late Wayne Clugston and the late Meda (Bruckhart) Clugston.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to Julia (Moyer) Clugston for 56 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons Edward (Brenda) and Eric (Melanie Snyder), and two granddaughters, Amanda and Laura Clugston, whom he loved to spend time with. He is also survived by his two brothers Ken and Ray Clugston.
Paul enjoyed being a dairy and chicken farmer for 50+ years. He was involved in doing research for Penn State, University of Pennsylvania, and the Susquehanna River Basin. He served on various committees for Dauphin County Conservation District. he served as Township Supervisor for 10 years. He and his wife were foster parents to 30 children. He was a member of Halifax United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Halifax U.M. Church from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at Halifax U.M. Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Halifax UM Church, (Youth Center or Food Room) 105 Wind Hill Dr., Halifax, PA 17032.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.
