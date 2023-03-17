Paul E. Buckwalter, 90, living at Welsh Mountain Home, New Holland, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was a former resident of Evansburg, Schwenksville, Bechtelsville and Lititz.
Mr. Buckwalter was born on November 25, 1932, in Norristown, Montgomery County., to the late David T. and Lillian G. (Bean) Buckwalter. He was a veteran of the Korean War, and a member of Lancaster Alliance Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Rd., Lancaster, with Pastor Joseph Burchill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Rd., New Holland, PA 17557.