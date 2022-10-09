Paul E. Bucher, 101, passed away October 2, 2022 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA. He was born in Liverpool, PA son of Elmer and Anna (Vanormer) Bucher.
He graduated in 1940 from Thaddeus Stevens Industrial School in the study of electricity. He was in the Navy Air Corps from 1942-45. He had worked at various jobs throughout his life including the Bearings Company of America, AMP and Harley Davidson in York. He loved being outdoors and working with his hands.
He is survived by his sons Craig Bucher, married to Machelle Bucher of Myerstown and Eric P. Bucher married to Shelly Kunkle of Harrisburg, and daughter-in-law Helen Bucher of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose P. Bucher, son Ronald P. Bucher and his sister Evelyn G Hutchinson (Bucher).
He will be interred at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit cremationpa.com
A living tribute »