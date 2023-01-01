Paul Donnelly, 39, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
He was born in Paisley, Scotland to Gerald and Jane (Rogan) Donnelly.
Paul enjoyed hiking, camping, and sitting around a nice campfire with his kids and his dogs. He was a former U.S. Marine, having served his country from 2001 until 2007, and enjoyed hanging out with his military buddies. Paul was an avid Marvel and Star Wars collector, and Halloween was his favorite holiday.
He was a graduate of Exeter High School Class of 2001 and earned an Associate Degree from Harrisburg Area Community College. He worked as a registered nurse (RN) for several hospitals and other care facilities, including; Lancaster Regional Medical Center, Ephrata Community Hospital and Hershey Medical Center.
In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by grandmother, Maisie Maltman; 3 children, Jordan R. Donnelly, McKenzie J. Donnelly, and Mason P. Donnelly; sister, Laura, wife of Cole Barnett, brother, Kevin Donnelly, husband of Mariana.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Patrick Rogan and Jane Rogan.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. We encourage those who wish to pay their respects to come and wear Marvel, Star Wars or any other shirts that remind you of Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to K9's for Warriors, https://k9sforwarriors.org, 114 Camp K9 Rd., Ponte Vedra, FL 32018.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.