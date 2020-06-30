Paul David White went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. He was born in Winchester, MA on May 23, 1969. His parents are Ray and Margaret Abbott of Venice, FL. Paul was predeceased by his father, Melvin A. White, Jr. Paul leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Margaret D. Shelley of Wilmington, MA, his siblings: Maureen Cook (Randy) of Nokomis, FL, Gary White (Terry) of Camden, ME, Suzanne White of Ephrata, PA, step sisters; Melanie Abbott of Nunavut, Iqaluit, Lora Blair of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Tanya Abbott of Shillington, PA, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and an amazing friend, Garrett Crage of Laguna Hills, CA.
Paul grew up in Ephrata, PA. He was a Senior Patrol Leader in Boy Scouts, graduated from Ephrata High School in PA in 1987 where he was on the diving team. He attended Pierce Jr. College and Drexel University both in Philadelphia and Arcadia University in Glenside, PA where he played soccer.
Throughout his life, he worked as a waiter, landscaper, and framing houses which he enjoyed the most.
He loved to travel and camp all over the southwest and Bend, Oregon and San Clemente, CA where he spent 17 years before moving to Venice, FL in 2019. Paul enjoyed rock climbing, surfing, camping, and reading. Paul had an amazing sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held for Paul at Living Hope Church in Englewood on Wednesday, July 8, at 6:00 PM.
