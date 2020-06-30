Paul David White

Paul David White

Paul David White went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. He was born in Win­chester, MA on May 23, 1969. His parents are Ray and Margaret Abbott of Venice, FL. Paul was predeceased by his father, Melvin A. White, Jr. Paul leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Mar­garet D. Shelley of Wilmington, MA, his siblings: Maureen Cook (Randy) of Nokomis, FL, Gary White (Terry) of Camden, ME, Suzanne White of Ephrata, PA, step sisters; Melanie Abbott of Nunavut, Iqaluit, Lora Blair of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Tan­ya Abbott of Shillington, PA, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and an amazing friend, Garrett Crage of Laguna Hills, CA.

Paul grew up in Ephrata, PA. He was a Senior Patrol Leader in Boy Scouts, graduated from Ephrata High School in PA in 1987 where he was on the div­ing team. He attended Pierce Jr. College and Drexel Univer­sity both in Philadel­phia and Arcadia Uni­versity in Glenside, PA where he played soccer.

Throughout his life, he worked as a waiter, landscaper, and fram­ing houses which he enjoyed the most.

He loved to travel and camp all over the southwest and Bend, Oregon and San Cle­mente, CA where he spent 17 years before moving to Ven­ice, FL in 2019. Paul enjoyed rock climbing, surfing, camp­ing, and reading. Paul had an amazing sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held for Paul at Living Hope Church in Englewood on Wednesday, July 8, at 6:00 PM.

Plant a tree in memory of Paul White
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter