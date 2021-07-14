Paul David "Dave" Sheaffer, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Spang Crest Manor, Lebanon, PA.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ruth Burkhart Sheaffer and the late Paul D. Sheaffer. He was the husband of Linda S. (Rineer) Sheaffer for 52 years.
Dave graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1966, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1967-1973.
Dave worked at Sheaffer's Meats with his father and grandfather at Central Market and the shop at Lincoln Hwy. E, Lancaster until the mid-80's. Dave went on to work in dairy nutrition and feed sales at Purina, Pennfield, and White Oak Mills until his retirement.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son Timothy (Lancaster, PA) and daughter Wendy (Arlington, VA); his grandchildren Emily and Taylor (Lancaster, PA); and brother Douglas (Cathy) of Swansboro, NC; sister Cindy (Dave) of Creston, NC; and sister Connie (Will) of West Chester, PA. He also had many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother William (Sandy).
Dave loved the Lord, his family, sports of any kind but especially the Phillies, traveling, and his little place in Lewes, DE. He loved wrestling, and loved watching his son and grandson wrestle for Conestoga Valley. Dave was a "handy man" and loved to fix things and restored our old house over many years.
He was a member and elder at Monterey Chapel of Leola. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
All friends and family are invited to a celebration of Dave's life at Monterey Chapel, 53 West Eby Road, Leola, PA, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation 9:30 - 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in Dave's memory, or to Christian Missions in Many Lands (CMML) or the USO. Furman's – Leola