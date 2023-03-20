Paul Daniel "Dan" Plack, age 79, entered Heaven's Gate on March 16, 2023 in Lancaster, PA. There he was met by his second son, Michael James Plack, who preceded him. Dan was born on April 15th, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Paul and Vivian Plack.
Dan was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia (Kershaw) Plack; his three children and their spouses, Thomas and Leanne Plack, Heather and Steve Evans, and Nicholas and Nikki Plack; and 10 grandchildren, Michael, Taylor, Corey, Colette, Janelle, Adelynn, Johanna, Jasmine, Jalen and Logan.
Dan was a U.S. Naval veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War Era. Dan's main mission in life was to serve others and share the word of Jesus with them. He was also a passionate Philadelphia and Penn State Sports fan, but the Eagles took priority.
Family and friends of Dan are invited to gather at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Guests will be received beginning at 1 PM, with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com