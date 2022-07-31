Paul D. Trimble, 72, of Holtwood went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George and Jean (Miller) Trimble. He was the loving husband of Carla (Madonna) Trimble with whom he shared over 46 years of marriage.
He worked as a diesel mechanic for Yellow Freight for many years and also was a trainer for the Motorcycle Safety Program with the State of Pennsylvania.
Paul enjoyed deep sea fishing, target shooting, woodworking, riding motorcycles, had an affection for writing poems and he loved his dogs. He also loved football and was a fan of the Packers and Raiders.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, and the many loving family and friends for their support and love during Paul's illness.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tara Trimble of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Georgie Trimble.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be private in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Dr., Unit 201, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com