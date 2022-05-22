Paul D. Strube, 68, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. Born in Columbia he was the son of Irene Reuter Strube Engle and the late William P. Strube.
Paul was employed for 17 years at his father's business, W.P Strube, Inc. where he worked as the warehouse manager.
In addition to his mother are his children, Melissa Strube; Andrew Strube; Stacey wife of Eric Brooks; Ashley Dellet; Kayla Trout; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and his brother, W. Michael Strube. His sister Patricia Raley preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Emily Styer, officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
