Paul D. Stormfeltz, 65, of Lancaster went home to be with his heavenly father on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster on May 23, 1956, he was the son of the late Paul Henry and Rose M. Weitzel Stormfeltz.
Paul had many hobbies and interests, NASCAR, pro wrestling, playing video games, board and card games, putting together puzzles, car rides and listening to country music. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on and helping to build race cars with his racing buddies. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, his children and grandchildren.
A born-again Christian who deeply loved his Lord, Paul was an outgoing and friendly person who always greeted strangers and started a conversation. He worked several years at SC Poultry Services in different capacities, National Tire & Battery, Mayflower Transit, Pennfield Corporation, Stacy's Buffett as well as a few others.
Paul will be dearly missed by his daughter, Melissa, wife of Dale Miller of Ephrata and Shelby Stormfeltz of Quarryville; his sons, Paul "P.J." Stormfeltz of Lancaster and James Stormfeltz of Berwick; 5 grandchildren and his brother, Douglas E. Stormfeltz of Moutville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory L. Stormfeltz and his sisters, Rose Marie Bensinger and Judy A. Vasquez.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's Life Memorial Gathering on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »