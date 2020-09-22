Paul D. Sheaffer

Paul Dietzel Sheaffer passed on to be with his Heavenly Father on September 19, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, as the 9th generation of the one of county's original German settler families, Paul was the son of the late Benjamin L. Sheaffer and Dorothy D. Sheaffer, and the loving husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Sheaffer for 62 years. He is survived by daughters Denise Corwin Allen and Beth McCallister, grandchildren Dr. Samantha Corwin and Jeffrey Corwin, and sisters, Dorothy Hamilton and Susan Bitzer. Preceding Paul in death, was his brother, Dr. Benjamin Sheaffer.
Paul was a graduate of Manheim Township High School's close-knit class of 1950; He relished their class reunions. He excelled on the track team, especially the 880 yard event and won numerous County and District meets, culminating with the PA State individual championship for the 880 and second place in the mile relay.
He attended Penn State and joined the Kappa Delta Rho (KDR) fraternity. Paul proudly served his country in the Army Ordnance, Korean War 1953-5.
He retired from Lukens Steel after 30+ years and tended to real estate investments in Lancaster. During retirement, he and Betty doted on their grandchildren and cats, enjoyed travel, and memberships with Lancaster Real Estate, Liederkranz, Elks Clubs, and St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he faithfully served on several committees.
A military burial ceremony will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with a memorial service/celebration of his life to be scheduled sometime in the future.
Paul was greatly loved and will be missed by his wife, children and grandchildren and everyone that came to enjoy his good kind nature and quirky sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 700 Pleasure Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 would be most appreciated. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com