Paul D. Rager, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
He was the husband of Sally Milley Rager, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage this past October 8th. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Paul R. and Elizabeth Treaster Rager.
A member of the Manheim Township Police Dept. for 40 years, Paul rose through the ranks, serving as Chief of the department until his retirement in 2006. His career in law enforcement went beyond his service with Manheim Twp., being instrumental in county-wide policing development committees, such as the establishment of the Lancaster County Radio Communications. He served as past president of the PA Chiefs of Police Assn., taught Criminal Justice courses for 25 years at HACC and the PA Police Academy, and taught online police science and administration courses with Wilmington University. He had a Bachelor's degree from York College and a Master's degree from Penn State University.
An active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, he served on the cemetery committee, served as the Chair of the funeral luncheon committee, and was a member of the 50 Plus Group and Bible Study group.
Paul served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman, being stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States and Great Britain.
In addition to his wife, Sally, Paul is survived by his children: Matthew P. Rager and Susan R. Osborne, both of Lancaster; his grandson Maxwell A. Osborne, and his siblings, both of Lancaster: Darla married to Sam Keen and Dwight L. married to Penny Rager.
Friends will be received by Paul's family on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9-10:45AM at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Paul's memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
