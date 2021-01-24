Paul D. Lenox, Jr., 76, of Rochester, NY, passed away on January 15, 2021. He was the loving husband of Carol (Miller) Lenox who passed away in 1974, and he was the significant other of Suzanne Lynch for 33 years. Paul was born in Lancaster, PA to Paul and Anna Mary (Fry) Lenox.
He graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1962. He worked as a Tool & Die maker for Hamilton Watch, Schick, Boeing and Kodak.
Paul was a lifelong member of the NRA. In his free time, he made candles. He loved to play his harmonica. He enjoyed cooking, grilling, hunting and being in the woods with friends and family.
He is survived by son, Tim of Puyallup WA, granddaughter, Kylie of Puyallup WA, and sister, Cindy (Don) Keperling of Lancaster.
A graveside service will be at the convenience of the family with Leon Oberholtzer officiating. Interment will be at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Family and friends may offer condolences at their website at:
DeBordSnyder.com. 717-394-4097
