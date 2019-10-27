Paul D. Funk, age 93, a lifelong resident of Manor Township, died after two days at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Hilda M. Funk (Breneman). They celebrated 71 years of marriage in May 2019.
Born in Washington Boro, he was the fifth of nine sons and one daughter to the late Roy and Mildred (Shultz) Funk. He will be dearly missed by his four children: Wendell L. Funk, MD, Lancaster, Paula D. Schwabenland married to Edward J. Schwabenland, Downingtown, Brian L. Funk, Millersville and Kym Funk MacKilligan, married to Gregory B. MacKilligan, Lancaster. Paul had six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Surviving Paul are four brothers: Edgar, LeRoy, Donald, and Robert, all of Manor Township. He was predeceased by four brothers and one sister, B. Milton, Amos, James, Lester and Ruth. He had numerous supportive nephews and nieces who helped him navigate his aging and declining health over the last few years.
Paul was a gracious, gentle and humble uncomplaining man. Because of his Christian faith and family-based hard work ethic as a farmer, Paul's greatest quality was a life of integrity and dedication to his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. He quietly showed those around him that Godliness with contentment is great gain. His acts of kindness were unseen but freely distributed to neighbors and those in need. He fully supported his wife, Hilda, in her more visible acts of service at church and in the community. He was a lifelong member of Central Manor Church of God, Washington Boro.
Paul always had time for fun and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was known to enjoy a well-placed practical joke or deed. He loved competition whether it was pitching softball, playing croquet, quoits, board or card games. Paul was a member of the Camp Lookout Hunting Gang. The cabin was in Clinton County and the site of many fun getaways to hunt, hike and enjoy the great outdoors. Paul enjoyed annual events such as family vacations to the Outer Banks, a three-week trip to Aruba every winter, and Central Manor Campmeeting. Paul also enjoyed fine food, music and live theater. Like many Funks, he had ice cream (homemade or Turkey Hill) before retiring at night.
But of all the places to be, Paul was most comfortable on a tractor where he excelled in plowing a straight line and being outdoors. Local farmers sought Paul for his natural gift of agricultural, poultry, and livestock wisdom. Paul was a buyer of tobacco from local farmers for Lancaster Leaf Company. He also sold seed for Hoffman Seeds. Despite a serious farming accident on his 21st birthday when he lost four fingers on his left hand, he was able to do all farming activities with no physical disability.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Central Manor Church of God, Missions Program or Joni & Friends PA, 340 Highland Dr., Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com