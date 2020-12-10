Paul D. "Biz" Stark, 72, of Gap, PA, passed away on Dec. 7, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Homestead, PA and graduated from Munhall High School.
After attending Clarion State University, West VA University and Ohio State University, he fulfilled his greatest passion of teaching and coaching. His coaching led to interests in the Health Club Industry. This then led to working with a variety of sports teams at Pitt including the 1979 Football team led by QB Dan Marino and writing a book about Pitt football conditioning in that year. In addition to Pitt football, Biz also worked with Duquesne Basketball players. A relationship also developed with professional athletes such as Pirates Willie Stargell, Rennie Stennett, and other Bucco players, Penguin Hockey players and a number of Cincinnati Reds during their domination in the 1970's. In later years, Biz's endeavors included business consulting in a variety of areas.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen, his daughter, Kristine and son, James. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly, and his mother and father. Biz had a lifelong love of sports, music, photography, fishing and spending time with his family.
His viewing will be private for the family. Interment will be private in Pittsburgh. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.FurmanFuneralHome.com Furman's – Leola